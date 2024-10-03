Bulawayo Starts Search For New Town Clerk

6 minutes ago Thu, 03 Oct 2024 06:13:46 GMT

The City of Bulawayo has begun the search for a new Town Clerk following the expiration of Christopher Dube’s four-year contract at the end of last month.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 2, Acting Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu said the Council had decided to extend Dube’s contract on February 7, 2024, pending approval from the Local Government Board.

He added that a request for this approval was sent to the Local Government Board on March 25, 2024, but it was not granted by September 30, the date Dube’s contract ended. Said Ndlovu:

