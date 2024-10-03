Civil Servants To Get Salary Increase
Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, has said civil servants will soon receive a salary increase to help mitigate the effects of a recent decision by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to devalue the ZiG by over 40%.
In interviews with journalists following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to parliament on Wednesday, October 2, Ncube explained that the devaluation was intended to close the gap between the official and parallel market values of the local currency.
He acknowledged that the decline in the ZiG has affected salaries, hence the need to restore their purchasing power. However, Ncube said salaries for civil servants will not be fully restored. He said:
Putting in place a flexible exchange rate or devaluation does have an impact immediately on incomes, on prices.
And for us as a government, we will make some adjustments, naturally, to civil service salaries to make sure that the purchasing power of the salaries is somewhat restored.
Maybe not in full, but because someone wants to get in there. So, there is bound to be pain, there’s bound to be impact, and that’s what happens with any policy.
Any policy does have negative impacts and that’s what will happen. But we will make some adjustments to make sure that those who are losers can be compensated somewhat.
It won’t be everybody who will be looked after, but we’ll do our best.
Meanwhile, about a fortnight ago, civil servants’ representatives rejected a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) offer presented by the government during a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting.
The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) said that they had decided to escalate the matter to higher authorities for further engagement.
This means that even if civil servants receive a salary increase now, which Ncube acknowledged will not bring their salaries back to pre-ZiG devaluation levels, they will still be worse off and unlikely to feel satisfied.
More: Pindula News