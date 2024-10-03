Civil Servants To Get Salary Increase

4 minutes ago Thu, 03 Oct 2024 05:47:02 GMT

Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, has said civil servants will soon receive a salary increase to help mitigate the effects of a recent decision by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to devalue the ZiG by over 40%.

In interviews with journalists following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to parliament on Wednesday, October 2, Ncube explained that the devaluation was intended to close the gap between the official and parallel market values of the local currency.

He acknowledged that the decline in the ZiG has affected salaries, hence the need to restore their purchasing power. However, Ncube said salaries for civil servants will not be fully restored. He said:

Feedback