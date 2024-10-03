Two-Member FIFA Team Visits Zimbabwe
A two-member FIFA delegation arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to promote football development in the country.
David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina, representatives from the FIFA Regional Office for Southern Africa, will be in the country until tomorrow, Friday.
They are scheduled to meet with members of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) normalisation committee, ZIFA CEO Yvonne Manwa, FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, and other senior officials from the secretariat.
The FIFA delegation will also meet with five Warriors players: Captain Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere, Gerald Takwara, Jordan Zemura, and Walter Musona.
On Wednesday, October 2, ZIFA announced the arrival of the FIFA delegation in a statement. Reads the statement in part:
The Zimbabwe Football Association is honoured to welcome David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina from the FIFA Regional Office for Southern Africa, who are currently in the country on a mission to strengthen football development.
The delegation will be in Zimbabwe until October 4, 2024, working closely with key stakeholders to advance several important initiatives.
This mission underlines FIFA’s continued commitment to supporting football growth in Zimbabwe, while also providing crucial guidance on key projects aimed at advancing the sport across the nation.
ZIFA is grateful for FIFA’s support and looks forward to further collaboration to promote football development in the country.
During their visit, Fani and Rasoamahenina will meet with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, ZIFA CEO, FIFA Forward Manager, and other senior members of the secretariat. Their discussions will focus on the following key agenda items:
-
- ZIFA Village Renovation Project — The team will review project documentation and assist in the preparation of the project application, alongside discussions on title holding to ensure the successful renovation of the ZIFA Village.
- ZIFA Ordinary Congress Preparations — With the ZIFA Ordinary Congress set for the 18th of October 2024, the delegation will discuss ongoing preparations to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated event.
- Engagement with Zimbabwe Men’s National Team Representatives — The delegation will also meet with representatives from the Zimbabwe men’s national team to engage in fruitful discussions on football development and the players’ ongoing involvement in national football initiatives.
More: Pindula News