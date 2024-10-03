Two-Member FIFA Team Visits Zimbabwe

The FIFA delegation will also meet with five Warriors players: Captain Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere, Gerald Takwara, Jordan Zemura, and Walter Musona.

On Wednesday, October 2, ZIFA announced the arrival of the FIFA delegation in a statement. Reads the statement in part:

The Zimbabwe Football Association is honoured to welcome David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina from the FIFA Regional Office for Southern Africa, who are currently in the country on a mission to strengthen football development.

The delegation will be in Zimbabwe until October 4, 2024, working closely with key stakeholders to advance several important initiatives.

This mission underlines FIFA’s continued commitment to supporting football growth in Zimbabwe, while also providing crucial guidance on key projects aimed at advancing the sport across the nation.

ZIFA is grateful for FIFA’s support and looks forward to further collaboration to promote football development in the country.

During their visit, Fani and Rasoamahenina will meet with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, ZIFA CEO, FIFA Forward Manager, and other senior members of the secretariat. Their discussions will focus on the following key agenda items: