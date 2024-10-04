Ecobank Temporarily Closes Bulawayo Branch After US$4 Million Heist
Ecobank has temporarily shut down its Bulawayo branch in the aftermath of an armed robbery on October 3, 2024, which resulted in the theft of US$4 million.
In a statement released on Friday, October 4, the bank announced that customers can continue to conduct their banking transactions seamlessly through its digital channels during the closure. Reads the statement:
We regret to inform you that our Parkade Branch will be temporarily closed on Friday October 4, 2024, following the armed robbery incident that occurred on October 3, 2024. The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority.Feedback
During this closure, we encourage you to utilize our digital channels for all banking transactions. Please note that our online and mobile banking services are available for your convenience.
For any in-branch services, please visit our Bradfield Branch located at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre where our team will be ready to assist you.
We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your relationship manager or customer service team on email ALLEZW CONTACTCENTRE@ecobank.com/assist@ecobank.com or call/WhatsApp 263771397171 and Toll free 08080157 (Econet numbers only).
More: Pindula News
