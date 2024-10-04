Ecobank Temporarily Closes Bulawayo Branch After US$4 Million Heist

During this closure, we encourage you to utilize our digital channels for all banking transactions. Please note that our online and mobile banking services are available for your convenience.

For any in-branch services, please visit our Bradfield Branch located at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre where our team will be ready to assist you.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your relationship manager or customer service team on email ALLEZW CONTACTCENTRE@ecobank.com/assist@ecobank.com or call/WhatsApp 263771397171 and Toll free 08080157 (Econet numbers only).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment