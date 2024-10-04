Madungwe Admits To Driving Without A Licence
Controversial Harare-based preacher Talent Madungwe has pleaded guilty to charges of negligent driving and driving without a driver’s licence.
As reported by H-Metro, the self-proclaimed prophet appeared before Epworth magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, who postponed the case until Monday for a pre-sentence hearing and sentencing.
The complainant in this case is Rutendo Kwinjo.
Rutendo Nyamutswa, representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), alleged that on August 6, 2024, around 10 AM, Madungwe left his home on Airport Road and turned right onto the main road.
On that day, he was driving without a license.
He allegedly sideswiped Kwinjo, who was driving a Nissan NP300 single cab with registration number ACG 8313, as both were travelling towards Harare CBD. Kwinjo’s vehicle sustained minor damage.
Madungwe initially appeared in Epworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was remanded out of custody to Thursday after Nyamutswa indicated that the State intended to amend the papers before he could be properly placed before the court.
Madungwe was among those who benefited from Wicknell Chivayo’s donations of Toyota Aquas. It remains unclear whether he had obtained a driver’s license at the time he received the vehicle.
