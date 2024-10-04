PSL 2024 Matchday 29 Fixtures: Dynamos Host CAPS United
The highlight of the 2024 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 29 fixtures is the highly anticipated Harare Derby between CAPS United and Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
Although both teams currently sit outside the top six in the standings, their matches usually attract large crowds, as they are among the three most supported clubs in Zimbabwe, alongside Highlanders.
Dynamos are in 7th place with 38 points from 26 matches, while CAPS United are in 8th, also with 38 points but from 28 games.
Log leaders Simba Bhora will host Chicken Inn at Wadzanayi Stadium on Saturday, while defending PSL champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have two games in hand, will face TelOne at Ascot Stadium, also on Saturday.
FC Platinum, trailing Simba Bhora by 7 points with a total of 50 points from 28 matches, will travel to the Colliery on Sunday to take on Hwange.
At the bottom of the table, Chegutu Pirates will clash with fellow relegation-battlers Bikita Minerals at Baobab Stadium on Sunday, with 11 points separating the two teams.
Highlanders will host ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, amidst calls from Bosso fans to boycott the match due to dissatisfaction with recent treatment by the PSL.
Greenfuel will host Manica Diamonds at the Greenfuel Arena on Saturday, Yadah will face Arenel Movers at Heart Stadium on the same day, and Bulawayo Chiefs will take on Herentals College at Luveve Stadium, also on Saturday.
More: Pindula News