PSL 2024 Matchday 29 Fixtures: Dynamos Host CAPS United

The highlight of the 2024 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 29 fixtures is the highly anticipated Harare Derby between CAPS United and Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Although both teams currently sit outside the top six in the standings, their matches usually attract large crowds, as they are among the three most supported clubs in Zimbabwe, alongside Highlanders.

Dynamos are in 7th place with 38 points from 26 matches, while CAPS United are in 8th, also with 38 points but from 28 games.

