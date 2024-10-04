South African Gospel Legend Solly Moholo Dies

Rising to fame in the early 2000s, Moholo became a prominent figure in South African traditional gospel music.

Last month, Moholo’s team announced that he had suffered a stroke and was undergoing multiple organ failure.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

His family then launched a public appeal for funds to help with his medical expenses.

Moholo was celebrated for hits like “Die poppe sal dans,” “Ka letsatsi labofelo,” and “Tsoha Jonase.”

Fellow gospel artists, friends, and fans have honoured his memory on social media with tributes to the late star.

The public broadcaster SABC said: “He has left an indelible mark in the industry with his soulful gospel music [and] energetic live performances”.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula posted on X:

His powerful voice, passion for spreading the word of God, and dedication to uplifting the spirits of many through his music will forever be remembered.

“We extend our condolences on the passing on of veteran Gospel artist Solly Moholo. You will live forever in the hearts of South Africans Ntate,” the South African government posted on X.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment