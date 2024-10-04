Three Safeguard Security Guns Taken By Robbers In US$4 Million Ecobank Robbery

4 minutes ago Fri, 04 Oct 2024 14:50:34 GMT

The armed robbers who targeted a Safeguard Security cash-in-transit team at an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo on Thursday and went away with US$4 million not only disarmed the security personnel but also made off with three firearms belonging to the company.

The stolen weapons include two pistols and a shotgun, raising concerns among police that these firearms could be used in future armed robberies.

Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo Province, confirmed this alarming development. She said (via the Chronicle):

Feedback