Ecobank Pledges To Boost Security Following US$4 Million Armed Robbery
Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited has expressed deep concern following a robbery at its Parkade Branch in Bulawayo on October 3, 2024.
In a statement released on Friday, October 4, 2024, Managing Director and SADC Cluster Head Moses Kurenjekwa affirmed that the bank is working with local law enforcement to ensure a comprehensive investigation.
Kurenjekwa said that the bank has implemented immediate measures to ensure security and response protocols across all branches to safeguard the well-being of both customers and staff. He said:
Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited regrets to inform you of the unfortunate incident that occurred at our Parkade Branch in Bulawayo on 3rd October 2024, where armed robbers targeted the branch during cash repatriation by a security company.
We are deeply concerned about this event and are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure thorough investigations.
The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority. We therefore reassure you that we have taken immediate measures to enhance security and response protocols across all our branches.
We understand that incidents of this nature may raise concerns among our customers regarding safety and security.
We hereby reassure you that all necessary protocols are in place to protect your funds and personal information.
We are committed to keeping you informed as more details on the incident become available. Our operations will continue as usual.
The Safeguard security guards, travelling in a single van, had just collected the money, US$4 million, from the Ecobank branch at the NRZ Building, with orders to deliver it to Harare.
As the guards were loading the cash boxes into their van, a white single-cab Ford Ranger pulled up. Six armed men, wearing face masks and bucket hats, jumped out with their weapons drawn.
In a rapid and coordinated attack, the robbers quickly overpowered the guards, seized the cash boxes, and loaded them into their pickup—all within two minutes—before fleeing the scene with the stolen money.
