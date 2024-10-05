Ecobank Pledges To Boost Security Following US$4 Million Armed Robbery

Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited regrets to inform you of the unfortunate incident that occurred at our Parkade Branch in Bulawayo on 3rd October 2024, where armed robbers targeted the branch during cash repatriation by a security company.

We are deeply concerned about this event and are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure thorough investigations.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority. We therefore reassure you that we have taken immediate measures to enhance security and response protocols across all our branches.

We understand that incidents of this nature may raise concerns among our customers regarding safety and security.

We hereby reassure you that all necessary protocols are in place to protect your funds and personal information.

We are committed to keeping you informed as more details on the incident become available. Our operations will continue as usual.