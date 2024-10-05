Headmistress Suspended For "Insulting" Deputy Headmaster

She got into an argument with the deputy headmaster and insulted him in front of the staff and learners. It was a shameful scene.

The deputy headmaster then lodged a formal complaint with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

In response, ministry officials investigated the matter and took disciplinary action against Mhlanga. Said the source:

The officials suspended her for three months. The suspension was handed down on September 14 and will last until November 14.

Mhlanga is facing charges of “unbecoming behaviour” related to her conduct at the school.

Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, confirmed the suspension but declined to discuss the specifics of the incident. He said:

While I can’t delve into the details, the decision was made to ensure a respectful and positive environment for both staff and pupils.

This is not the first time Mhlanga has attracted controversy. In 2021, she was charged with violating Section 26 of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act (Chapter 10:04) for possessing prohibited articles.

The charge stemmed from an incident in which she was accused of accidentally sharing a revealing image of her private parts on her WhatsApp status.

In April 2022, Bulawayo magistrate Marygold Ndlovu acquitted Mhlanga, ruling that the State had failed to establish the essential elements of the charges against her.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment