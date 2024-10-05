No Arrests Made In Ecobank Robbery - ZRP

The Police dismisses social media messages indicating that the suspects have been arrested.

The Police will certainly keep the public and media informed on the latest developments in relation to this case.

On Thursday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that six suspects were involved in the heist, during which approximately US$4 million was stolen.

He also said the robbery might have involved an inside job or a leak of information.

The stolen cash was allegedly being transported from the Ecobank branch, located on the ground floor of the NRZ Building, Bulawayo’s tallest structure.

Witnesses described how the robbers waited for the Safeguard security guards to load the money into their truck before appearing on the driver and passenger side windows with guns drawn.

The security guards were then disarmed and forced into the back of their truck, as the robbers seized cash boxes loaded with cash.

