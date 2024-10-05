Safeguard Claims It Was Not Informed It Would Be Moving US$4 Million Before Robbery

You may have seen reports of a serious cash heist in Bulawayo outside Ecobank yesterday.

It vividly highlights the very serious risks associated with cash holding and cash movement, risks of which we publish frequently.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

We wish to remind all customers of their responsibility to work within their contracted limits for the movement of cash, and to communicate clearly with us if a cash movement is to be out of the ordinary. This allows us to plan and approach the risks appropriately.

A Four million dollar move obviously poses a significant risk and is well outside of any contracted limits for Safeguard (and almost certainly the security industry Africa wide).

Any other approach places the safety of your staff, our security teams, and your cash, at considerable risk.