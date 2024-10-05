Three Dead, Eight Injured In Chivhu-Ray Road Head-On Collision

7 minutes ago Sat, 05 Oct 2024 10:53:45 GMT

Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Thursday, October 3, at approximately 10:00 AM at the 61-kilometre peg along Chivhu-Ray Road.

A Toyota Wish carrying eight passengers collided head-on with an Isuzu D-Max with two passengers, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries.

Following the impact, the Isuzu DMax veered off the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said:

