Three Dead, Eight Injured In Chivhu-Ray Road Head-On Collision
Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Thursday, October 3, at approximately 10:00 AM at the 61-kilometre peg along Chivhu-Ray Road.
A Toyota Wish carrying eight passengers collided head-on with an Isuzu D-Max with two passengers, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries.
Following the impact, the Isuzu DMax veered off the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 03/10/24 at around 1000 hours at the 61-kilometre peg along Chivhu- Ray Road.
Three people were killed while eight others were injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle with eight passengers on board and an Isuzu DMax vehicle with two passengers on board were in involved in a head on collision.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
As a result of the collision, the Isuzu Dmax vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on wheels.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
In a related incident, a haulage truck struck a man along Amalinda Road near the Boka Tobacco Auction Floor in Harare and failed to stop after the accident.
This hit-and-run incident also took place on Thursday, October 3. The victim sustained a broken leg and was subsequently referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.
Harare police are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to report to the nearest police station.
More: Pindula News