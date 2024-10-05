Two Schoolchildren Drown In Zhombe Mission Dam

The children were three and on their way home from St Martins Deporis Primary School when they decided to play in the nearby Dam.

One of them was trapped by the mud and started drowning and the second child tried to rescue her friend while the third one rushed to the nearby shops to alert villagers. Upon return, they found the two had already drowned.

All they could see were satchels and other belongings while the children were missing. Upon search by villagers, they managed to retrieve the bodies of the two children who had already died.