Chitembwe Slams Nees, ZIFA Over Murwira's Unavailability For Harare Derby
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has castigated Warriors coach Michael Nees and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) after being barred from using his captain, Godknows Murwira, in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
Both Murwira and Dynamos vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai were among the few locally-based players called up by Nees for the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Namibia, scheduled for October 10 and 14.
Neither player participated in the Harare Derby, which CAPS United won 2-1.
In an ironic twist, Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who is also part of the Warriors squad, was permitted to play in the match.
Chitembwe criticised the inconsistency, pointing out that players from around the world who were called up for international duty were allowed to compete for their clubs on Sunday. Said Chitembwe (via The Herald):
I don’t mind what people think of what I say but I’m extremely disappointed with what happened with Godknows.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
He is our important player he is our captain and for that matter, we need him in important matches.
This game was important for us but if some clown somewhere thinks he can make decisions on behalf of a team that I coach, it’s very unfortunate.
Look (Cameroon goalkeeper) Andre Onana; they are also participating in the same competition that Zimbabwe are participating but he played today (yesterday) for his club (Manchester United against Aston Villa).
Khama Billiat played yesterday (on Saturday). Jordan Zemura played; they all played. But someone thinks he wants to change the way we think and this is not the first time our national team has participated in these competitions.
What irks me most is the fact that, when coach Jairos Tapera was in charge, the PSL refused to release the players and they had the right to do that because it was within the rules.
People now tend to listen to an expat coach more than they listen to a fellow Africans. We don’t need those things in our football.
We don’t want someone who comes in and thinks he is a big elephant in the room.
What is more embarrassing is the fact that they went on to threaten players, that if you don’t listen to this call up then we will not consider you for future assignments. What is that?
This is clowning and people are grandstanding and it’s just unfortunate.
Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi played for his French Ligue 1 side, Stade de Reims, and scored on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Jordan Zemura was key to Udinese’s 1-0 victory over Lecce in Serie A on Saturday, also finding the back of the net.
In local action, Khama Billiat scored for Yadah Stars on Saturday, while Walter Musona also featured for Simba Bhora in their match on the same day.
More: Pindula News