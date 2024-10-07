Chitembwe Slams Nees, ZIFA Over Murwira's Unavailability For Harare Derby

Chitembwe criticised the inconsistency, pointing out that players from around the world who were called up for international duty were allowed to compete for their clubs on Sunday. Said Chitembwe (via The Herald):

I don’t mind what people think of what I say but I’m extremely disappointed with what happened with Godknows.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

He is our important player he is our captain and for that matter, we need him in important matches.

This game was important for us but if some clown somewhere thinks he can make decisions on behalf of a team that I coach, it’s very unfortunate.

Look (Cameroon goalkeeper) Andre Onana; they are also participating in the same competition that Zimbabwe are participating but he played today (yesterday) for his club (Manchester United against Aston Villa).

Khama Billiat played yesterday (on Saturday). Jordan Zemura played; they all played. But someone thinks he wants to change the way we think and this is not the first time our national team has participated in these competitions.

What irks me most is the fact that, when coach Jairos Tapera was in charge, the PSL refused to release the players and they had the right to do that because it was within the rules.

People now tend to listen to an expat coach more than they listen to a fellow Africans. We don’t need those things in our football.

We don’t want someone who comes in and thinks he is a big elephant in the room.

What is more embarrassing is the fact that they went on to threaten players, that if you don’t listen to this call up then we will not consider you for future assignments. What is that?

This is clowning and people are grandstanding and it’s just unfortunate.