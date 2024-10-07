PSL 2024 MatchDay 29 Results: Simba Bhora Widen Gap | Yadah Wallop Arenel Movers | CAPS United Beat DeMbare
Simba Bhora extended their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership after defeating Chicken Inn 1-0 in a Matchday 29 clash at Wadzanayi Stadium on Saturday. The Shamva-based team secured the victory with a second-half goal from Perfect Chikwende.
Before the match, Simba Bhora held a 7-point advantage over FC Platinum, and their win increased the gap to 9 points after FC Platinum was held to a 2-2 draw by Hwange at Colliery Stadium on Sunday.
With this result, Simba Bhora now sit at 60 points with five matches remaining in the 2024 PSL season, while FC Platinum follows in second place with 51 points.
Highlanders climbed to 3rd place after a 2-0 victory over ZPC Kariba in a sparsely attended Barbourfields Stadium, where fans boycotted the match in protest against perceived bias from football authorities. Bosso now sit on 44 points.
Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds, in 4th place with 44 points, were held to a 1-1 draw by Greenfuel at the Greenfuel Arena on Saturday.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
In the relegation battle, Chegutu Pirates came from behind to defeat Bikita Minerals 2-1 at Baobab Stadium on Sunday, moving off the bottom of the table.
Chegutu Pirates are now in 17th place with 23 points, one point ahead of Arenel Movers, who dropped to last after losing 5-3 to Yadah at Heart Stadium on Saturday.
TelOne boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win over defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Ascot Stadium on Saturday, while Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals played to a goalless draw at Luveve Stadium.
In the Harare Derby at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, CAPS United came from behind to defeat Dynamos 2-1.
Valentine Kadonzvo put Dynamos ahead just before halftime, but Jayden Bakare equalised in the 72nd minute.
The match took a dramatic turn when CAPS United were gifted an own goal just under 10 minutes from the full-time whistle to make it 2-1.
Both teams remain out of the title race, with CAPS United holding 41 points—19 points behind Simba Bhora—while Dynamos, despite having two games in hand, sit at 38 points.
Matchday 29 results at a glance:
- Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Bikita Minerals
- Dynamos 1-2 CAPS United
- Hwange 2-2 FC Platinum
- Highlanders 2-0 ZPC Kariba
- Telone 1-0 Ngezi Platinum
- Simba Bhora 1-0 Chicken Inn
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Herentals
- Yadah 5-3 Arenel Movers
- Greenfuel 1-1 Manica Diamonds
More: Pindula News