PSL 2024 MatchDay 29 Results: Simba Bhora Widen Gap | Yadah Wallop Arenel Movers | CAPS United Beat DeMbare

Highlanders climbed to 3rd place after a 2-0 victory over ZPC Kariba in a sparsely attended Barbourfields Stadium, where fans boycotted the match in protest against perceived bias from football authorities. Bosso now sit on 44 points.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds, in 4th place with 44 points, were held to a 1-1 draw by Greenfuel at the Greenfuel Arena on Saturday.

In the relegation battle, Chegutu Pirates came from behind to defeat Bikita Minerals 2-1 at Baobab Stadium on Sunday, moving off the bottom of the table.

Chegutu Pirates are now in 17th place with 23 points, one point ahead of Arenel Movers, who dropped to last after losing 5-3 to Yadah at Heart Stadium on Saturday.

TelOne boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win over defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Ascot Stadium on Saturday, while Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals played to a goalless draw at Luveve Stadium.

In the Harare Derby at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, CAPS United came from behind to defeat Dynamos 2-1.

Valentine Kadonzvo put Dynamos ahead just before halftime, but Jayden Bakare equalised in the 72nd minute.

The match took a dramatic turn when CAPS United were gifted an own goal just under 10 minutes from the full-time whistle to make it 2-1.

Both teams remain out of the title race, with CAPS United holding 41 points—19 points behind Simba Bhora—while Dynamos, despite having two games in hand, sit at 38 points.

Matchday 29 results at a glance:

Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Bikita Minerals

Dynamos 1-2 CAPS United

Hwange 2-2 FC Platinum

Highlanders 2-0 ZPC Kariba

Telone 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Simba Bhora 1-0 Chicken Inn

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Herentals

Yadah 5-3 Arenel Movers

Greenfuel 1-1 Manica Diamonds

More: Pindula News

