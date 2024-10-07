US$68,000 And 5 Guns Stolen In Esigodini, Harare Armed Robberies

4 minutes ago Mon, 07 Oct 2024 14:19:56 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported two separate armed robbery incidents last week, in which over US$68,000, five firearms, and seven pepper sprays were stolen.

In the first incident, Police said that two unknown suspects armed with pistols robbed a house in Habane Township, Esigodini, on Saturday around 6:30 PM, making off with US$45,000 in cash.

During the robbery, one of the occupants was shot in the chest and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Bulawayo. Police said:

