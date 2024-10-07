US$68,000 And 5 Guns Stolen In Esigodini, Harare Armed Robberies
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported two separate armed robbery incidents last week, in which over US$68,000, five firearms, and seven pepper sprays were stolen.
In the first incident, Police said that two unknown suspects armed with pistols robbed a house in Habane Township, Esigodini, on Saturday around 6:30 PM, making off with US$45,000 in cash.
During the robbery, one of the occupants was shot in the chest and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Bulawayo. Police said:
The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Habane Township, Esgodini on 05/10/24 at around 1830 hours.
Two unknown suspects who were armed with two pistols pounced at the house and stole USD 45,000.00 cash.
During the incident, one occupant was shot in the chest and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Bulawayo.
The second incident occurred on Thursday, at a local security company along Lynnington Road, Strattaven, Avondale, Harare.
Police said eight unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked a security guard and stole US$23 175 cash, as well as five firearms, seven pepper sprays and seven handcuffs. The ZRP said:
On 03/10/24, eight unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked a security guard who was on duty at a local security company along Lynnington Road, Strattaven, Avondale, Harare before stealing US$ 23 175. 00 cash, five firearms, seven pepper sprays and seven handcuffs. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance in solving these crimes and encourage anyone with information to report to their nearest police station.
More: Pindula News