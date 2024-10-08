Bogus Police Officer Receives 30-Year Sentence For Rape

When they left, the accused person followed them. He introduced himself as a police detective and informed them that the complainant was under investigation in a case of baby dumping.

He took the complainant on the pretext that they were going to a police station but he took her to his place of residence where he demanded to have sexual intercourse with her overnight.

At around 2200 hours, he fondled her breast, before raping her. He raped the complainant once more in the early hours of the morning.

Butau ordered his victim not to tell anyone about the incident. However, the complainant confided in her boyfriend, who assisted her in filing a police report.

Butau was found guilty on two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

