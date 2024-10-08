Bogus Police Officer Receives 30-Year Sentence For Rape
A 49-year-old man from Karoi, who posed as a police officer, raped a 20-year-old woman in June after forcibly taking her from her boyfriend.
In a statement released on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Paunonga Butau was brought before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court, facing two counts of rape. The NPA said:
On the 11th of June 2024, the complainant (20) and her boyfriend were having a meal at a chicken outlet when the accused person approached her and she refused to entertain him.Feedback
When they left, the accused person followed them. He introduced himself as a police detective and informed them that the complainant was under investigation in a case of baby dumping.
He took the complainant on the pretext that they were going to a police station but he took her to his place of residence where he demanded to have sexual intercourse with her overnight.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
At around 2200 hours, he fondled her breast, before raping her. He raped the complainant once more in the early hours of the morning.
Butau ordered his victim not to tell anyone about the incident. However, the complainant confided in her boyfriend, who assisted her in filing a police report.
Butau was found guilty on two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals