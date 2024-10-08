Dexter Nduna Backtracks On Bid To Seize Parking Management In Harare

However, in a subsequent post on his X account, he stated that he had deleted his earlier tweet regarding the takeover, saying he had not conducted the necessary due diligence. He wrote:

I have pulled down the tweet that had deployment of team chapter operatives for the 7th of October 2024 because it had not followed the law to its fullest. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 The process of vetting is not yet done. I am sorry for the tensions that this tweet would have created.

On Saturday, the City of Harare said it had not engaged Nduna to take over parking in the CBD.

Early this year, ZANU PF’s First Secretary and President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, appointed Nduna to the position of chairperson for resource mobilisation and revenue generation for the party in the Central Committee.

Nduna’s duties include undertaking business ventures that financially benefit ZANU PF, as well as spearheading the party’s efforts to create wealth through mining, agricultural, and other commercial enterprises.

Critics argue that Nduna’s attempt to take over parking operations in Harare is a strategy to generate funds for ZANU PF as the party gears up for its annual conference.

Nduna is a former member of the National Assembly, having represented the Chegutu West constituency for two consecutive terms.

He was first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2018. Although he lost to the MDC Alliance’s Gift Konjana in 2018, errors by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) allowed him to claim the seat.

Following the 2018 election, Konjana challenged Nduna’s victory in court, citing ZEC mistakes that led to Nduna’s “undue return” to parliament. However, the case was ultimately dismissed on a technicality.

Last month, Nduna made headlines for falsely claiming he had graduated with a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

In reality, he had failed three courses and purchased a cap and gown to sit among the graduates on graduation day, creating the illusion that he had completed his degree.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment