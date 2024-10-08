Mighty Warriors Draw Mozambique And Lesotho In COSAFA Women’s Championship
The Zimbabwe national women’s team, the Mighty Warriors, is set to compete against Mozambique and Lesotho in the group stages of the 2024 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Women’s Championship.
The tournament will take place in Gqeberha, South Africa, from October 22 to November 2, featuring fourteen participating countries. The teams will be divided into four groups: two groups with four teams and two with three.
Zimbabwe has been placed in Group D alongside Lesotho and Mozambique.
Hosts South Africa, the record seven-time winners, will compete in Group A with Namibia, Eswatini, and debutants Seychelles.
Defending champions Malawi are in Group B with Botswana, Madagascar, and Mauritius.
The 2022 winners, Zambia, are in a three-team Group C alongside Angola and Comoros.
The top teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.
The Mighty Warriors, who reached the semifinals last year, are now under the tutelage of Sithethelelwe Sibanda, who was appointed last month.
Here is the full draw:
GROUP A: South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Seychelles.
GROUP B: Malawi, Botswana, Madagascar, Mauritius.
GROUP C: Zambia, Angola, Comoros.
GROUP D: Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Lesotho.
More: Pindula News