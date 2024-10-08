Mighty Warriors Draw Mozambique And Lesotho In COSAFA Women’s Championship

8 minutes ago Tue, 08 Oct 2024 14:32:00 GMT

The Zimbabwe national women’s team, the Mighty Warriors, is set to compete against Mozambique and Lesotho in the group stages of the 2024 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament will take place in Gqeberha, South Africa, from October 22 to November 2, featuring fourteen participating countries. The teams will be divided into four groups: two groups with four teams and two with three.

Zimbabwe has been placed in Group D alongside Lesotho and Mozambique.

