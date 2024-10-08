Namibia Blames Financial Challenges For Fan Exclusion In AFCON Qualifier Against Zimbabwe

ZIFA spokesperson Mike Madoda confirmed to Zimpapers Sports Hub that the NFA has indicated their inability to cover the necessary costs. Said Madoda:

Namibia have said they can't afford the costs for stadium security among other match day costs.

However, sceptics argue that Namibia’s decision to exclude fans from the match is a tactic to prevent Zimbabwe from benefiting from the support of the “13th man.”

Many Zimbabweans living in South Africa would have been expected to attend that match in large numbers.

Fans will have the opportunity to attend the match on Tuesday when Zimbabwe plays as the home team at the same venue.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6 PM CAT on October 14, with general admission tickets priced at R50.

Both matches will be held in South Africa, as neither Namibia nor Zimbabwe has a CAF-certified stadium suitable for hosting international games.

