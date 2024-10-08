Pindula|Search Pindula
"Prophet" Madungwe To Learn His Fate For Driving Without A Licence

11 minutes agoTue, 08 Oct 2024 08:54:12 GMT
Talent Madungwe, a controversial preacher based in Harare, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9 by the Magistrates Court for violating the Road Traffic Act.

Madungwe, a self-proclaimed prophet, appeared before Epworth magistrate Tafadzwa Miti last week, where he pleaded guilty to charges of negligent driving and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

The court heard that on August 6, 2024, around 10 AM, Madungwe left his home on Airport Road in Hatfield, Harare and turned right onto the main road. 

He allegedly sideswiped Rutendo Kwinjo’s vehicle, a Nissan NP300 single cab with registration number ACG 8313, as both were travelling towards Harare CBD. Kwinjo’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

He initially appeared in Epworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was remanded out of custody to Thursday after Nyamutswa indicated that the State intended to amend the papers before he could be properly placed before the court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday confirmed that Madungwe will be back in Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Madungwe was among those who benefited from Wicknell Chivayo’s donations of Toyota Aquas.

