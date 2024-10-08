"Prophet" Madungwe To Learn His Fate For Driving Without A Licence

11 minutes ago Tue, 08 Oct 2024 08:54:12 GMT

Talent Madungwe, a controversial preacher based in Harare, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9 by the Magistrates Court for violating the Road Traffic Act.

Madungwe, a self-proclaimed prophet, appeared before Epworth magistrate Tafadzwa Miti last week, where he pleaded guilty to charges of negligent driving and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

The court heard that on August 6, 2024, around 10 AM, Madungwe left his home on Airport Road in Hatfield, Harare and turned right onto the main road.

