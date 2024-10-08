US$4 Million Ecobank Heist: ZRP Says Robbers Had Inside Information

The investigations are ongoing and we have dispatched teams to Bulawayo, we want to assure the nation that we will get to the bottom of this, we are leaving no stone unturned.

I would like to also dismiss false social media reports that have been circulating about the case. We will advise the nation on the issue whenever necessary.

The robbery occurred shortly after 3 PM at the intersection of Queen Lozikeyi Street (formerly Fife Street) and Simon Muzenda Avenue (formerly 9th Avenue) in Bulawayo’s city centre.

A white Ford Ranger pulled up near the bank, and a gang of seven suspects—most wearing face masks and bucket hats—emerged armed with pistols and a rifle.

The robbery occurred next to two Safeguard security vehicles, where guards were in the process of loading cash boxes into one of the vehicles.

In a rapid and coordinated attack, the robbers quickly overpowered the guards, seized the cash boxes, and loaded them into their pickup—all within two minutes—before fleeing the scene with the stolen money.

