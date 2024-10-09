Alleged Female Goblin Terrorises Teachers

One teacher told B-Metro that the alleged goblin had been visiting the school at night and dropping items at their homes. Said the teacher:

It comes at night and drops kitchen utensils, sometimes we just hear movements as if it is someone walking. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 In some cottages, some teachers say they hear the sounds of someone cooking. Some of our colleagues have seen it in visions and they say it has a female body.

Another teacher claimed that while sleeping at night, the invisible creature seems to sit on them, creating a sensation of heaviness on their bodies.

The teacher said that although they have not experienced any sexual assault, there is a lingering fear that such an incident could occur at any time. Said the teacher:

We suspect that it could be the same goblin that terrorised police officers at Gwambe clinic because it attacked male officers sexually and on this side those who see it in “visions” see a female one. If nothing is done we will be forced to ask for transfers because we do not know what will happen next.

The school is situated not far from Gwambe Clinic, where police officers reportedly fled from “female goblins” that were allegedly engaging in sexual encounters with them while they slept.

The community held a meeting and decided to enlist witch hunters to address the issue. They are currently mobilising funds for the exorcism process.

Village head Edward Magutshwa, in a voice note to the diaspora community, appealed for financial help to address the problem. He said:

We have been faced with a goblin problem that is troubling the teachers at Kandana Primary School and in the villages. We fear the school can be closed if the matter is not addressed. We appeal for financial help to address the problem

Local councillor Ambassador Mabehdi Ngulani saidt he is aware of the issue but has not yet obtained detailed information, as he has been away from the community.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment