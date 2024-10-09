Harare Man Defrauds Residents In Fake Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme

4 minutes ago Wed, 09 Oct 2024 10:08:15 GMT

A 31-year-old man from Belvedere, Harare, was arrested last week by the Southern Africa Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation (SARACO) for allegedly scamming victims by falsely claiming to drill boreholes for US$350 through a programme he claimed was endorsed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Samuel Mutendi.

Perfectman Dhafete faces charges under Section 137 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], that is, theft by false pretences, fraud, and false advertising.

The scam involved deception and misrepresentation, as Dhafete falsely claimed to be affiliated with both the President and Bishop Mutendi while pretending to offer borehole drilling services under a non-existent programme.

Feedback