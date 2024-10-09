Murowa Diamond Mine Workers Down Tools Over Unpaid Wages

4 minutes ago Wed, 09 Oct 2024 08:45:23 GMT

Over 300 workers at the RZM Murowa diamond mine in Mazvihwa, Midlands province, have gone on strike after not receiving pay for two months.

As reported by ZimLive, the workers declared a strike on Monday, citing multiple grievances, including unfair labour practices, lack of spare parts for broken equipment, no company transport, poor communication from management, and delayed salary payments.

The workers believe that production could increase with a better equipment maintenance plan and criticized the company for employing casual workers on short-term contracts, often dismissing them without notice.

