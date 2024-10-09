Murowa Diamond Mine Workers Down Tools Over Unpaid Wages
Over 300 workers at the RZM Murowa diamond mine in Mazvihwa, Midlands province, have gone on strike after not receiving pay for two months.
As reported by ZimLive, the workers declared a strike on Monday, citing multiple grievances, including unfair labour practices, lack of spare parts for broken equipment, no company transport, poor communication from management, and delayed salary payments.
The workers believe that production could increase with a better equipment maintenance plan and criticized the company for employing casual workers on short-term contracts, often dismissing them without notice.
A list of demands presented to management includes full payment of outstanding salaries and bonuses, timely future payments, adequate provision of spare parts and personal protective equipment, resumption of staff transport, timely communication, and good corporate governance to prevent fund misappropriation.
In November 2023, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union (ZDAMWU) criticised Murowa over salary delays, saying the high productivity has not led to corresponding salary disbursements or benefits for workers.
On Tuesday, the workers said they were being threatened with loss of jobs by management.
Murowa, which is part-owned by Rio Zim, produced 419,042 carats in 2022.
More: Pindula News