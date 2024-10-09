Viral Video Leads To Arrest Of Former Policeman For Assaulting Son
A former policeman, Noel Muzenda (39), has been arrested for child abuse after a viral video showed him assaulting his 10-year-old son with an electric cable and bricks in Eastview, Harare.
The government has now taken custody of the assault victim and his three siblings.
Muzenda was attached to the ZRP Mkushi Training Depot in Harare but was discharged in December 2016 after being convicted of causing a road traffic accident while driving without a licence.
The former cop is accused of severely beating his son for returning home late after being sent to buy tomatoes.
Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, the boy’s mother, Sarah Mafara (36), said she had gone for a church conference in Hwedza when the assault occurred.
Police confirmed Muzenda’s arrest on Tuesday morning through a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The ZRP said:
The ZRP takes note of a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a man is seen brutally assaulting a male juvenile. The ZRP confirms that Noel Muzenda aged 39 was arrested on October 7 in Eastview, Harare, in connection with the case. The police would like to thank the public for providing useful information.
Muzenda reportedly sent his son to a tuckshop to buy tomatoes, but when the boy didn’t return on time, he went to check on him.
Finding his son playing with other children angered him, and he assaulted the boy with an electric cable, bricks, and a piece of wire. Said ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi:
This did not go down well with neighbours who took a video of the assault which later went viral on social media. The victim sustained a swollen cheek, and bruises on the back and the right foot. He is complaining of pain in the right ankle. No serious external injuries were observed.
The Department of Child Social Services promptly arranged for the victim and Muzenda’s three other children to be relocated to a safer place following the incident.
