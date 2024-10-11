Gutu Villagers Accuse Chief Chitsa Of Demanding Burial And Tombstone Levies

The matter was raised by Chitsa’s Council of Advisers at a meeting, and the minutes are with The Mirror newspaper.

However, Chief Chitsa denies the allegations, claiming it is the work of his enemies. He said:

This is one of the biggest chieftainships in Gutu and there are people trying to fight and tarnish my name. I would never do such a thing.

A prominent lawyer in Masvingo, who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity, said that it is illegal for a chief to raise money in this manner as he has no such authority under the Traditional Leaders’ Act. Said the lawyer:

He has no such authority under the Traditional Leaders’ Act and where is he getting the rates for charging villagers?

The Council of Advisers’ minutes allege that since 2019, Chitsa has been swindling villagers by collecting US$10 per village from 120 villages for an annual traditional festival, but only buying one beast and pocketing the rest.

The minutes also show that the chief has been collecting US$15 per village in 2020 to buy cement for bridge rehabilitation, but not doing the work.

It is further alleged that Chief Chitsa collected US$2,400 from 2022-2023 for a ZimParks project to deal with hyenas, but the project never happened.

The Provincial Chiefs Council Chairperson, Chief Chitanga of Mwenezi, born Feleni Chauke, said he was not aware of the issue. He said:

I am not privy to that information and as such I cannot comment on something that I don’t know.

But one of the chief’s advisors told The Mirror that the acting chief’s corrupt behaviour is putting the chieftainship into disrepute. He said:

We sat down as the chief’s advisers and agreed that the acting chief’s corrupt behaviour should come to an end. We don’t hate him. All we want is for him to stop swindling and abusing struggling villagers. He is putting the chieftainship into disrepute.

Chief Chitsa’s alleged accomplices named in the minutes are Jealousy Chibvongodze, Julias Chibvongodze, Kenny Mushoriwa, and Nyengerai Mudyiwa.

