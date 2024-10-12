39-year-old Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Girlfriend's Mother
A 39-year-old man from Inyati was arraigned before the Rusape Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of assault and rape.
The court heard that on June 1, 2024, at around 12:15 AM, the accused person forcibly entered the 80-year-old complainant’s house, searching for his girlfriend, who is the complainant’s daughter.
When the complainant claimed not to know the whereabouts of the accused person’s girlfriend, he became enraged and began assaulting the complainant, slapping her face repeatedly and slamming her head against the walls several times.
The accused then ordered the complainant to touch his genitals, after which he forced her to lie face down and proceeded to rape her.
The complainant’s daughter and her brother heard the commotion and rushed to the scene, where they found the accused person holding a stick.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
The complainant then revealed that she had been both assaulted and raped by the accused.
The court sentenced the accused person to an effective 20-year imprisonment term for his heinous actions.
More: Pindula News