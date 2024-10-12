39-year-old Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Girlfriend's Mother

7 minutes ago Sat, 12 Oct 2024 07:59:37 GMT

A 39-year-old man from Inyati was arraigned before the Rusape Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of assault and rape.

The court heard that on June 1, 2024, at around 12:15 AM, the accused person forcibly entered the 80-year-old complainant’s house, searching for his girlfriend, who is the complainant’s daughter.

When the complainant claimed not to know the whereabouts of the accused person’s girlfriend, he became enraged and began assaulting the complainant, slapping her face repeatedly and slamming her head against the walls several times.

