Cameroon Bans Media Coverage Regarding President Biya’s Health
The Cameroonian government has banned media discussions regarding President Paul Biya’s health amid rumours of his death.
Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji said that such discussions disturb public tranquillity and warned that violators would face legal consequences.
Biya, 91, who has been in power for more than 40 years, has not been seen publicly since September 8, when he attended a China-Africa forum in Beijing, although officials claim he is in good health and currently in Geneva.
Nji said that the president’s health is a matter of national security and urged governors to monitor compliance among media outlets.
Journalists have criticized the ban as an infringement on press freedom, expressing concern for their safety in a country where media professionals are often targeted.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on the Cameroonian government to stop threatening media personnel and suggested that a public appearance by Biya could dispel rumours. Angela Quintal, head of CPJ’s Africa Programme, said:
The health of the president, who has been in power for 41 years and may seek re-election next year, is of public interest. Any misguided attempt to censor reporting about his health for national security reasons simply fuels rampant speculation.
The Cameroonian government should simply put the rumours to rest by arranging a public appearance by the head of state.
More: Pindula News