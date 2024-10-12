Cameroon Bans Media Coverage Regarding President Biya’s Health

Nji said that the president’s health is a matter of national security and urged governors to monitor compliance among media outlets.

Journalists have criticized the ban as an infringement on press freedom, expressing concern for their safety in a country where media professionals are often targeted.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on the Cameroonian government to stop threatening media personnel and suggested that a public appearance by Biya could dispel rumours. Angela Quintal, head of CPJ’s Africa Programme, said:

The health of the president, who has been in power for 41 years and may seek re-election next year, is of public interest. Any misguided attempt to censor reporting about his health for national security reasons simply fuels rampant speculation. The Cameroonian government should simply put the rumours to rest by arranging a public appearance by the head of state.

More: Pindula News

