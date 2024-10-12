Highlanders Fined US$6 000, Simba Bhora Declared Winners In Abandoned Chibuku Super Cup Match

The incident occurred in the 79th minute when the referee, Cecil Gwezera, and his assistant, Zondzi Ngosana, awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora following a clash between Highlanders’ Peter Muduhwa and Tinashe Balakasi.

However, video replays suggested that the incident took place outside the box.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

Highlanders protested the penalty decision, leading to the eventual abandonment of the match. The ruling reads in part:

The accused, Highlanders FC, is hereby sentenced to pay a fine of US$6 000.00 (Six Thousand United States dollars). Of this amount, $ 4,000 is suspended on condition that the club is not found guilty of any offence that brings the game of football into disrepute for the remainder of the season. The effective fine of $2 000-00 together with the costs of the hearing, shall be paid within two weeks of receipt of this judgment. The abandoned match be and is hereby awarded to Simba Bhora FC on a 3 nil scoreline.

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee that ruled on the abandoned Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between Highlanders and Simba Bhora was chaired by Doreen Gapare. The other committee members were Raphael Tsivana and Washington Magaya.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment