Masvingo Couple Murdered By Son And Grandchildren Amid Witchcraft Accusations
Police have arrested a 53-year-old man from Masvingo and his three daughters for the alleged murder of his father and mother, accusing them of practising witchcraft and bringing misfortune upon the family.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the incident occurred on October 11, 2024, around 7 AM in Chorupanga Village, Nyajena, Masvingo.
The victims were identified as Rameck Chidinhika’s father, Tizirai Chidinhika (77), and mother, Miriam Polisiri (92).
The suspects, Rameck Chidinhika and his three daughters – Constancia Chidinhika (28), Vimbai Chidinhika (19), and a 15-year-old juvenile – have been arrested in connection with the alleged murders.
In a separate case, the police are appealing for information to assist in the investigation of a murder in which Jabson Bunukwa Kwangwari (35) was found dead on October 11, 2024, in Village 1 Runhare, Chiredzi.
The victim’s body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition, with deep cuts on the head and arm. A blood-stained axe was recovered from the scene. Said Commissioner Nyathi:
Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 3631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to value the sanctity of human life and resolve differences amicably without resorting to violence.
We urge families to seek counselling from local Police Stations, traditional leaders and church elders to find peaceful ways of resolving differences.
More: Pindula News