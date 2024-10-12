Masvingo Couple Murdered By Son And Grandchildren Amid Witchcraft Accusations

4 minutes ago Sat, 12 Oct 2024 10:53:57 GMT

Police have arrested a 53-year-old man from Masvingo and his three daughters for the alleged murder of his father and mother, accusing them of practising witchcraft and bringing misfortune upon the family.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the incident occurred on October 11, 2024, around 7 AM in Chorupanga Village, Nyajena, Masvingo.

The victims were identified as Rameck Chidinhika’s father, Tizirai Chidinhika (77), and mother, Miriam Polisiri (92).

Feedback