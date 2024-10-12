State Withdraws Murder Charges Against ARTUZ Leaders Masaraure And Chere

5 minutes ago Sat, 12 Oct 2024 04:29:09 GMT

The State has withdrawn murder charges against Obert Masaraure and Robson Chere, leaders of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) before a plea was entered. This comes after nearly eight years of delays, during which the trial failed to commence.

Masaraure (pictured) serves as the president of ARTUZ, while Chere holds the position of secretary-general.

Masaraure, represented by lawyer Doug Coltart, appeared before Harare resident magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday, November 11.

