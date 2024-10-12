Walter Magaya's Stadium And Hotel Can Be Sold To Settle $420k Debt - High Court

4 minutes ago Sat, 12 Oct 2024 12:09:04 GMT

The High Court of Zimbabwe’s Commercial Division in Harare has ruled that Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium and Yadah Hotel can be sold to pay off a debt of US$420,140.72 owed to GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited.

As reported by Nehanda Radio, the ruling was made on October 9, 2024, after Magaya, his company Planet Africa (Private) Limited, and Tendai Magaya failed to meet their obligations.

The court ordered the defendants to cover the plaintiff’s legal costs. Additionally, a 3.2323-hectare piece of land, where the hotel and stadium are located, was declared available for sale.

