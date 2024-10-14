Chiredzi Maid (25) Wins Three-bedroom House In Econet Promotion

In an interview with The Mirror, Ropafadzo expressed her astonishment at the win, saying she is at a loss for words. She said:

I could not believe it when I received a call from an unknown number and the person told me that I had won a smart house from Econet promotion. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 At first I thought it was a prank and I refused to give the caller my identification details. I later received another call in September and I was told to come to Harare, I went there and they took me to my house and I signed all the papers, what is left is for me to go and stay at my new house. I am grateful to Econet Zimbabwe for giving back to community, just imagine I recharged with US$5 only and I won a house, I had no hopes of becoming a landlord anytime soon.

Econet posted Ropafadzo’s name and those of other winners on its website. Other recipients of the promotion included Rebecca Mushuku from Gutu, Memory Chinyama, and Joel Dube, among others.

Besides the smart house, other winners received solar kits, gas stoves, smartphones, airtime, cash, and branded merchandise during the promotion, which ran from November 2023 to February 2024.

