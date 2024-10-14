Dynamos Suffer Second Straight Defeat After 0-1 Loss To Chicken Inn

This pattern plagued them in their previous game, where they squandered a first-half lead against CAPS United, conceding an 86th-minute goal from a free-kick.

Dynamos remain ninth in the league with 38 points, while Chicken Inn moves up to sixth with 42 points.

Dynamos dominated early possession, but Chicken Inn had the first significant chance, with goalkeeper Tafiremutsa blocking a close-range header from Brian Muza.

Chicken Inn made an injury substitution in the 27th minute, replacing Muza, who appeared to have a pulled muscle.

Dynamos struggled to create clear scoring opportunities despite Valentine Kadonzvo’s impressive dribbling.

Chicken Inn nearly scored just before half-time, hitting the woodwork with a header from Elshamar Farasi.

Dynamos suffered another setback early in the second half when Donald Dzvinyai sustained a suspected shoulder injury and was replaced by Tendaishe Magwaza.

Chicken Inn secured the win with Xolani Ndlovu’s goal after a foul on substitute Genious Mutungamiri at the edge of the box.

The game experienced a brief stoppage due to tear gas affecting players from outside the stadium.

After resuming, Mutungamiri forced a good save from Tafiremutsa. In the dying moments of the match, Dynamos nearly equalised, but Elton Chikona’s shot hit the crossbar following a defensive error from Chicken Inn.

Dynamos caretaker coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe conceded that of late, his players have been failing to properly deal with set pieces. He said (via The Herald):

It’s clear we defended poorly from that free-kick. It’s unfortunate the goals are coming in different forms. The other time it is headed goals and this time it’s a direct goal. The direct goal took us by surprise because we worked on it. When it’s a free-kick you must put a wall and the wall must block the ball. But if the wall opens up then that’s a basic error. Unfortunately, we have to go back again and work with the guys to make sure that we don’t continue conceding from set pieces.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was happy with the result though he believes his charges should have scored more goals. He said:

I thought it was a good win. We played a solid game and in the first half, I thought we should have been at least two-nil up. We missed some opportunities but that’s the nature of the game. The guys who came in the second half did very well. So we are happy with the three points, and we look forward to our next game against TelOne.

