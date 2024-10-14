Mutare Resident Regains Home After Court Thwarts Illegal Eviction By Council

7 minutes ago Mon, 14 Oct 2024 10:20:41 GMT

A Mutare resident, Ebson Tembenuka, has regained possession of his home after a judicial officer intervened against the City of Mutare’s (CoM) attempts to evict him.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Tembenuka, a 56-year-old self-employed man from Sakubva, was forcibly evicted by CoM municipal police officers on September 17, 2024, who locked him out of his residence.

Tembenuka has been peacefully residing in his home since June 2012 under a valid lease agreement with CoM.

