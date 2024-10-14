State Challenges "Lenient" Ruling In Cameroonians' Passport Fraud Case

7 minutes ago Mon, 14 Oct 2024 11:39:10 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor General (PG), Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, has filed an appeal with the High Court against the sentence imposed on four Cameroonians recently convicted by the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court for violating Section 36(1)(a)(iii) of the Immigration Act (Chapter 04:02).

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the four individuals—Christiana Byombe Duma Ebako, Muya Muya Emile, Tegha Marvel Ngei, and Nnam Yvette Kum—pleaded guilty and received a sentence of caution and discharge.

The State believes that this sentence is shockingly lenient and does not adequately reflect the seriousness of the case. The presiding Magistrate has been cited as the fifth respondent in the appeal. Said the NPA:

