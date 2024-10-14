Takunda Benhura Scores 4 Goals As Ngezi Platinum Stars Crush Hwange 6-0

Benhura opened the scoring with a header in the 14th minute before Tanaka Munemo added a second goal in the 22nd minute.

Obriel Chirinda made it 3-0 by the half-hour mark and Benhura scored again in the 61st, 85th, and 90th minutes to complete his haul.

The victory moved Ngezi Platinum Stars up to third place in the league standings with 46 points, while Hwange dropped deeper into the relegation zone.

Ngezi Platinum remains 14 points behind league leaders Simba Bhora, who have 60 points.

Hwange’s Dominic Chungwa missed a penalty that could have provided a consolation goal.

Ngezi Platinum still has one game in hand and is looking to maintain their strong performance as the season progresses.

