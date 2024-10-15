African Sun Limited Calls Off Hotel Sale

8 minutes ago Tue, 15 Oct 2024 11:00:05 GMT

African Sun Limited, a hospitality group, has called off the highly publicised sale of its two properties, the Beitbridge Express Hotel and Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo, which were to be sold for a combined US$6.9 million to TD Hotels and Leisure (Private) Limited, a rising local hospitality company.

Initially, African Sun had stated that the sale was intended to generate capital by offloading assets deemed non-essential to the group’s future.

However, in a recent announcement to shareholders, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed company revealed that it has reversed its decision. The group in the latest trading update:

