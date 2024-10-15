African Sun Limited Calls Off Hotel Sale
African Sun Limited, a hospitality group, has called off the highly publicised sale of its two properties, the Beitbridge Express Hotel and Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo, which were to be sold for a combined US$6.9 million to TD Hotels and Leisure (Private) Limited, a rising local hospitality company.
Initially, African Sun had stated that the sale was intended to generate capital by offloading assets deemed non-essential to the group’s future.
However, in a recent announcement to shareholders, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed company revealed that it has reversed its decision. The group in the latest trading update:
Regarding the disposal of the Great Zimbabwe Hotel and associated hotel business in Masvingo for a gross consideration of US$4 445 000, and the disposal of the Beitbridge Express Hotel, in Beitbridge for a gross consideration of US$2 500 000, all to TD Hotels & Leisure (Private) Limited.
The board advises of the termination of the previously announced agreements with TD Hotels & Leisure (Private) Limited, classified as a Category three transactions.
It did not give reasons for the termination of the agreements.
Negotiations for the Beitbridge Hotel led to an executed sale agreement on July 18th this year.
Following this, discussions for the sale of the Great Zimbabwe Hotel (GZH) with the same buyer concluded last month, resulting in another sale agreement.
African Sun Limited manages ten hotels strategically located throughout Zimbabwe.
Of these, the group owns seven properties: Holiday Inn Mutare, Monomotapa Hotel, Troutbeck Resort, Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Hwange Safari Lodge, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, and Caribbean Bay Resort. The group also leases three properties: Holiday Inn Harare, Holiday Inn Bulawayo, and The Victoria Falls Hotel.
