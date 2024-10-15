Meikles Limited Names Matthew John Moxon As Acting CEO

The Board of Directors appointed Mr Matthew John Stewart Moxon, as Acting Chief Executive Officer, on 4 October 2024 until a substantive Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

Matthew Moxon has a strong academic foundation and experience in retail and property management.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Stellenbosch University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Cape Town.

He recently completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.

Matthew began his career at Shoprite Checkers, where he completed their rigorous Management Training Programme, advancing through project management and operations roles in their Buying and Mozambique Divisions.

In 2017, he joined Meikles Limited, where his strategic leadership and business development skills have been instrumental in driving growth.

Currently, Matthew serves as the Managing Director of Thomas Meikle Properties (Private) Limited.

He is also a Director of Tanganda Limited, where he plays a role in guiding the strategic direction.

His dynamic leadership style, combined with his legal and business expertise, continues to foster growth and innovation.

