Mnangagwa Declares State Of Disaster After Mbare Market Fire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster following the devastating fire at Mbare Traders Market on 8th October 2024.

The blaze, which took hours to extinguish and whose cause remains unknown, has severely affected over 4,000 traders by destroying the entire retail section and parts of the wholesale market.

In a statement issued on 14th October 2024, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works announced that this disaster declaration will aid in mobilising resources to rebuild the market and support the affected traders. Reads the statement:

