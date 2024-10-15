Pindula|Search Pindula
Mnangagwa Declares State Of Disaster After Mbare Market Fire

5 minutes agoTue, 15 Oct 2024 09:17:06 GMT
Mnangagwa Declares State Of Disaster After Mbare Market Fire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster following the devastating fire at Mbare Traders Market on 8th October 2024.

The blaze, which took hours to extinguish and whose cause remains unknown, has severely affected over 4,000 traders by destroying the entire retail section and parts of the wholesale market.

In a statement issued on 14th October 2024, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works announced that this disaster declaration will aid in mobilising resources to rebuild the market and support the affected traders. Reads the statement:

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act [Chapter 10:06], declared A State of Disaster following a destructive fire at the Mbare Traders Market on 8th October 2024.

The unfortunate inferno, which razed down the whole retail section and parts of the wholesale market, affected over 4 000 traders whose livelihoods have been negatively impacted.

The declaration will thus assist in mobilising necessary resources, in cash and kind, to support rebuilding of the market as well as assist affected entrepreneurs resuscitate their businesses.

The nation is advised that Government in collaboration with the private sector and other stakeholders, is working flat out to build back better.

