Zimbabwe Considers Trams As A Solution To Urban Traffic Woes

6 minutes ago Tue, 15 Oct 2024 08:57:32 GMT

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said the government is exploring a project to introduce tram systems in major Zimbabwean cities as a long-term solution to address traffic congestion.

Trams are electric-powered streetcars running on fixed rail tracks, providing an efficient urban transit option.

During a recent question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Mhona said tram systems will provide a more effective public transportation infrastructure for commuters. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):

