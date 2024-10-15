Zimbabwe Considers Trams As A Solution To Urban Traffic Woes
Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said the government is exploring a project to introduce tram systems in major Zimbabwean cities as a long-term solution to address traffic congestion.
Trams are electric-powered streetcars running on fixed rail tracks, providing an efficient urban transit option.
During a recent question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Mhona said tram systems will provide a more effective public transportation infrastructure for commuters. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):
As Government and Public Works that work with the local authorities, they oversee urban transport systems to provide efficient transport. Right now, we have plans to ensure that we get bigger buses to provide transport to the people.
So, our long-term plan is to provide trams that are like small trains. We have the railway lines, that will provide transport to people in Mabvuku, Norton and Chitungwiza.
This will be easy for people who may want to leave their vehicles and use those public transport systems. So, that plan is not a very long-term plan. It will be used very soon.
However, Mhona did not provide details on the feasibility and modalities of implementing the tram system in Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News