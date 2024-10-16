30 Students Fail To Sit For O' Level Exams After School Owner "Steals" Exam Fees

7 minutes ago Wed, 16 Oct 2024 13:39:36 GMT

Thirty (30) learners at Findale School in Eastview, Harare, were unable to sit for their Ordinary Level Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) exams this week after the school owner allegedly misappropriated their exam fees.

According to a report by ZBC News, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has intervened to pay the examination fees for the affected learners, enabling them to write the remaining subjects.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, confirmed this development during a visit to Findale School in Eastview, Harare, on Wednesday. Said Moyo:

Feedback