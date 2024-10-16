Madzibaba Accused Of Raping Woman After Causing Her To Lose Voice

She was told that she needed cleansing and she was given some water to bath. She was further instructed to rub her body with some ashes in a nearby bush.

While applying the ashes in the bush, the accused person suddenly appeared and pushed the complainant down. She fell down facing upwards, after which he raped her once.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

The complainant tried to scream for help and the accused person “ordered complainant’s voice to mute and she lost her voice”.

After the act, the accused person told the complainant that she should not argue with the Holy Spirit and also that she needed to be cleansed with holy water to get her voice back.

The complainant could still not speak when she made a police report, she wrote her ordeal on a piece of paper.