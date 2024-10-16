Ministry Of Health Releases Disease Surveillance Report On Snake Bites, Diarrhoea, Malaria, And Influenza

3 minutes ago Wed, 16 Oct 2024 11:14:43 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Childcare has released its latest Disease Surveillance Reports covering the week ending October 6, 2024. The reports highlight several key trends in Zimbabwe’s public health landscape.

Snakebites

The past week saw 35 snakebite cases reported, with no deaths. The cumulative figures for snakebites stand at 3,053 cases and 15 deaths so far this year.

Common Diarrhea

There were 8,399 common diarrhoea cases reported, resulting in 5 deaths. The deaths occurred at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (2) and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (2) in Harare Province, as well as Chegutu District (1) in Mashonaland West Province.

