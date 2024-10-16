Ministry Of Health Releases Disease Surveillance Report On Snake Bites, Diarrhoea, Malaria, And Influenza
The Ministry of Health and Childcare has released its latest Disease Surveillance Reports covering the week ending October 6, 2024. The reports highlight several key trends in Zimbabwe’s public health landscape.
Snakebites
The past week saw 35 snakebite cases reported, with no deaths. The cumulative figures for snakebites stand at 3,053 cases and 15 deaths so far this year.
Common Diarrhea
There were 8,399 common diarrhoea cases reported, resulting in 5 deaths. The deaths occurred at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (2) and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (2) in Harare Province, as well as Chegutu District (1) in Mashonaland West Province.
Of the total cases, 3,798 were in children under 5 years old. The provinces with the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central (1,371) and Mashonaland East (1,308). The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea now stand at 284,702 cases and 150 deaths.
Malaria
This past week saw 628 malaria cases and 2 deaths. The fatalities were reported in Hurungwe District (1) of Mashonaland West Province and Mwenezi District (1) in Masvingo Province.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
Of the total cases, 73 were in children under 5. The provinces with the highest caseloads were Mashonaland Central (269) and Mashonaland East (133). The cumulative malaria figures are 36,674 cases and 82 deaths.
Influenza
The surveillance reports indicate 4,000 suspected influenza cases were recorded, with no deaths. The provinces reporting the highest numbers of suspected influenza were Manicaland (1,492) and Mashonaland East (955). The cumulative influenza cases now total 266,997, with 2 deaths.
More: Pindula News