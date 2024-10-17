Cash-in-transit Crew Lose US$20 000 To Passengers

It was only after they had dropped off the passengers at Rutenga and Ngundu that the crew realised a locked metal cash box containing the money was missing. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating two separate cases of theft and robbery which occurred on 16th October 2024 and 15th October 2024 in Bulawayo and Masvingo. In one of the cases which occurred on 16th October 2024 in Masvingo, US$20 000. 00 cash was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to a private security company. The vehicle was transporting cash from Beitbridge to Mutare. Along the way, the cash-in-transit crew offered a lift to two unknown passengers at Lutumba Service Centre and Machiloni, Beitbridge. The passengers were later dropped off at Rutenga and Ngundu. Upon arrival at Ngundu, the crew discovered that a locked metal cash box containing the cash was missing.

In another armed robbery on Tuesday, seven suspects armed with pistols and a pick stormed a steel company in Belmont, Bulawayo. They overpowered the security guards and stole over US$32,000. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

In another case of robbery which occurred on 15th October 2024 in Belmont, Bulawayo, US$32 500. 00 and ZAR 300. 00 cash were stolen after seven unknown male suspects, armed with pistols and a pick, stormed at a steel company. The suspects tied two security guards and 12 workers, who were on duty, with shoelaces. One of the workers was struck on the head with a pick after attempting to escape. The suspects confiscated valuables and cellphones before stealing the cash. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of the cases. Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 3631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

