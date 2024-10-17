Government Revises Ban On Importing Vehicles Over 10 Years Old

Further amendments have now been introduced through Statutory Instrument 172 of 2024, published in a supplement to the Government Gazette Extraordinary on October 18, 2024.

Statutory Instrument 172 of 2024, alongside SI 54 and SI 111 of 2024, exempts all immigrants, as defined by Customs and Excise regulations, from the ban on importing motor vehicles older than 10 years.

To qualify for this exemption, individuals must meet the eligibility requirements set by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). Reads Statutory Instrument 172 of 2024:

IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Industry and Commerce, in terms of section 4(1) of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, hereby makes the following regulations:-

1. These regulations may be cited as the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 13).

2. The Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Statutory Instrument 766 of 1974 (“hereinafter called the principal regulations”), is amended in section 3(2) by the deletion of paragraph (iii) and the substitution of the following-

“(iii) “immigrant” as defined in terms of section 9 NO (1) of the Customs and Excise Suspension Regulations, 2003, published in Statutory Instrument 257 of 2003; and

(iv) “immigrant” as defined in terms of section 105(1) of the Customs and Excise (General)

Regulations, 2001, published in Statutory Instrument 154 of 2001.”.

3. The principal regulations are amended by the insertion of new sections after section 3 as follows-

“3A. Motor vehicles that were imported into Zimbabwe or were at the border post awaiting clearance prior to the publication of this statutory instrument in the Gazette and fall within the exempted categories shall be similarly exempted. This exemption shall be deemed to have come into effect on 29th March, 2024.

3B. Antique, classic, vintage, and historic vehicles that are at least 25 years or older from the date of manufacture and satisfying the following characteristics are exempted-

(i) design and engineering: representative of its

era;

(ii) originality: retains most of its original features; (iii) condition: well-maintained or restored;

(iv) rarity: limited production numbers or unique features;

(v) significant historical or cultural importance.”.

4. The principal regulations are amended by the deletion of the explanatory note and the substitution of the following-

Explanatory note

“All categories listed in section 3(2)(i) to (iv) must fulfil the necessary eligibility requirements as required by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

“The vehicles exempted under section 3B will require an Import Permit from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce prior to importation.”