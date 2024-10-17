Harare Corruption Probe Faces Setback After Death Of Key Witness

Thabani Mpofu, the lead investigator for the commission, expressed shock at Machipisa’s passing. He said:

In a letter dated 9 July 2024, Machipisa said he was forced out because he opposed the councillors’ plan to have residential and commercial stands in wealthy suburbs instead of their own wards. He said:

After I had worked hard in processing reports to council for the allocation of 2 224 residential stands I informed the 59 councillors that they were to be allocated residential stands within their respective wards in terms of the government directive of 2020. This did not go down well with the councillors as they said they wanted to be allocated stands in leafy suburbs such as Borrowdale, Highlands, Greendale, Mt Pleasant, Malbereign where stands had been created.

Machipisa said he warned the councillors that they were in breach of a government directive. He wrote before his demise:

I am the focal person on housing matters in the department and their plan to remove me from office is to avoid my submission of information to the commission of inquiry which is currently investigating the City of Harare on various issues. Any new person as my replacement will obviously have no information to submit and can be coerced to profess ignorance on housing matters. Cartels and cabals have been employed to settle scores against both councillors and officials.

Machipisa had served the council for 41 years before his passing.

Mpofu raised concerns about losing contact with senior council official Matthew Marara, who is supposed to testify regarding corruption in the capital.

Marara is involved in a controversial US$ 300,000 payout from the council before his controversial reinstatement.

The situation has implicated councillors, who now face accusations of complicity.

