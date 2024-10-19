Full Text: Namibian Electoral Commission Speaks On Awarding Wicknell Linked Company Tender

18 October 2024

REBUTAL: FALSE ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPT CONDUCT IN THE AWARD OF THE CONTRACT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF BALLOT PAPERS TO REN-FORM CC

1. The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) unequivocally refutes the malicious and baseless allegations being circulated regarding the award of the contract for the procurement of ballot papers for the November 2024 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, as announced on 17 October 2024. These allegations, intended to discredit the Commission and undermine public confidence in the electoral process, are false and misleading. Such unfounded claims are made to cast a shadow on the integrity of Namibia’s electoral system, which the Commission will not allow.

2. As the election season unfolds, we note the deliberate spread of misinformation, aimed at creating confusion and sowing distrust. The Commission firmly asserts that our procurement processes are fully transparent and compliant with all relevant legal frameworks. The Commission is fully committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability, as mandated by our Constitutional duty to safeguard free and fair elections.

3. The decision to award the contract to Ren-Form CC was made following a thorough and rigorous evaluation process that adhered to the laws governing procurement. Factors considered included compliance with technical requirements, cost-effectiveness, reliability, and the ability to meet strict timelines. To be clear and set the record straight: the total cost of this contract is N$6,250,686—far from the grossly inflated and fictitious figure of N$1 billion being circulated in certain media reports. Additionally, Ren-Form CC is a South African company, not a Zimbabwean company, and boasts a solid track record of printing ballot papers for over 70 elections on the continent in the past 20 years.

4. The Commission reiterates that the procurement process for the ballot papers was conducted in strict adherence to the Public Procurement Act, No. 15 of 2015, as amended. We emphasize that the authority to make procurement decisions lies solely with the Commission and not with any contesting political party or external influence. Attempts to suggest otherwise are entirely false and meant to distract from the real issue—ensuring the timely and secure preparation of our national election.

5. We wish to categorically state that there is no evidence whatsoever to substantiate any claims of corruption or misconduct in this process. Should any party or individual possess concrete evidence of wrongdoing, we challenge them to present it through the appropriate channels. The Commission will not tolerate baseless accusations meant to discredit our work.

6. As we approach the elections, we urge all Namibians to remain vigilant and informed by relying on credible, verified information. It is the collective responsibility of every citizen to help maintain the integrity of our democratic processes. Do not allow yourselves to be misled by misinformation designed to manipulate public opinion and derail a peaceful and fair election.

7. The ECN is unwavering in its commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent and credible elections. We call on all citizens and political actors to support the Commission in protecting the integrity of our democracy and ensuring that the rights of all Namibians are upheld.